4 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $159,900

This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a large family room with a gas fireplace! The home has main floor living that includes 2 bedrooms and the laundry. The master bedroom has a nice full master bathroom. The upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a jetted tub and a kitchen, it use to be rented out and could easily be converted back to a rental space if someone want to do that. There is a separate AC, furnace and water heater for the main level and the upstairs. The deck was just redone within the last year. The roof was done in 2020