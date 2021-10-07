4 Bedroom Home in Ellsworth - $109,900

4 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, 3 Outbuildings with tons of storage space, one which is extra garage has upstairs bonus room. Lots of living space. Large kitchen with many cabinets. Great laundry room. Sunroom with windows surround. Fenced in yard. Roof approx. 7 years old, Furnace and A/C 2003. Ready for you to make your own. Estate being sold As Is.