4 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $335,000

Welcome to Wolf Run! Where country wide open spaces, meet peaceful community with pond life. This 3 year old 2 story build is like new sits on 1.3 acres! Open concept floor plan with SS appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen with nice size walk-in kitchen pantry and lockers for drop zone off the garage. 4 bedrooms upstairs with laundry room so no running up and down the stairs! The basement is ready to finish with daylight windows and a rough in for bath. Enjoy the pond from your pedal boat and watch wild life including pelicans, blue heron, turtles, foxes, bullfrogs and deer. Wolf Run is next to Elpaso golf course, 12 miles from BN and 4 miles from charming Elpaso.