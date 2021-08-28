Welcome to Wolf Run! Where country wide open spaces, meet peaceful community with pond life. This 3 year old 2 story build is like new sits on 1.3 acres! Open concept floor plan with SS appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen with nice size walk-in kitchen pantry and lockers for drop zone off the garage. 4 bedrooms upstairs with laundry room so no running up and down the stairs! The basement is ready to finish with daylight windows and a rough in for bath. Enjoy the pond from your pedal boat and watch wild life including pelicans, blue heron, turtles, foxes, bullfrogs and deer. Wolf Run is next to Elpaso golf course, 12 miles from BN and 4 miles from charming Elpaso.
4 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Satorius, 47, of Petersburg was pronounced dead in Springfield on Friday after first responders removed him from a grain bin he became trapped in in rural Petersburg, Menard County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis said.
Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is releasing details about a "celebrated national event" planned in June.
Police plan to excavate a suburban Chicago backyard this weekend after one of two adult brothers found living in deplorable conditions said he had buried their mother and sister's bodies there.
Pritzker to order statewide mask mandate and require vaccines for educators from kindergarten to college
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to double down Thursday on his efforts to deal with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant as schools reopen by requiring all educators from kindergarten through college to be vaccinated.
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is demanding a jury trial in federal court for her 25-year-old son, saying the McLean County Sheriff’s Offic…
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced new measures to address rising COVID rates. Here's what to know.
The electric vehicle maker filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission an initial public offering.