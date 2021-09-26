4 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $259,900

Beautiful Victorian Home on Corner Lot with Covered Wrap Porch! Custom landscaping with brick sidewalks. Gorgeous entry with English tile floor and ornate tin ceiling. Hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Stained glass windows and time-piece lighting; respectful of the era. A cozy front room, to receive guests, and a relaxing family room with a gas fireplace. A library with a lead glass transom, French doors, and built-in shelves. A separate dining room, perfect for family meals. Quality kitchen with solid cherry cabinets, granite c-tops, stainless steel appliances, wine & beer refrigerator, and ceramic tile floors. A lovely main bathroom with an antique sink cabinet, floral ceramic tile floors, and subway tile tub and shower surround. Double staircases to the second floor. Four spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, transom windows, and great-sized closets. Second-floor bathroom with ornate cabinet, bowl sink, ceramic tile floors, and tiled shower. Additional features: ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, some antique doors, stairs to attic and widows walk, home alarm system, and spotlight system on the garage. Full unfinished basement perfect for storage. Patio with hot tub, detached 2-car garage, and shed for landscaping equipment. Stove and microwave (2020), roof (2019), steel siding on home (2019), and ceiling fans (2019). --- Click above and experience a walk-through with our Virtual Tour Video!