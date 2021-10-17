4 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $169,000

Have you ever just dreamt of owning a big old home? Well, here is your chance! This is an awesome old home with so much space! The kitchen was remodeled in 2007 and it has beautiful cherry cabinets with a nice island that includes storage. Hardwood flooring is throughout most of the main floor which includes both a living room and a family room, but the family room could be utilized as a much needed office space. Most of the windows were replaced in 2019. All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd story and most have walk in closets. The basement has plenty of storage space but wait there is more. There is a useable attic space! The walk up attic has amazing potential to be completely finished. It has already been started with electrical and drywall. There is an above ground pool out back that will remain and 24x24 2 car detached garage. This home sits on a really nice sized double corner lot! Water Heater (2007), Vinyl Siding and Roof on house (2008) and Roof on Garage (2010). All appliances to stay. Main floor full bath and laundry area. Nice covered front porch, awesome deck out back and old house charm to love. Come take a look!