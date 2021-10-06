Custom built home! Park like setting lot. Surrounded by trees, wildlife, nature. The homes exterior has stone and brick accents, custom designed! You will see deer, turkey, fox and birds. Custom rounded doorways, arches and decorative columns. Tri-Valley Schools and beautiful Sherwood Subdivision! Gorgeous travertine flooring in the kitchen and dining room, entry way and bathrooms. Home theatre with a 10 ft screen and surround sound stays. Bar in the basement with daylight windows, Anderson Windows and upgraded insulation means lower utilities. Four zone sound system throughout the house. 16x12 Gazebo on the deck. Beautiful Patio with stone surround basketball court with NBA style hoop. Oversized 3 car garage, stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryer stay. 850 sq ft garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
A McLean County judge Thursday sentenced a Carlock man to four years in prison for a firearm offense stemming from a July 2020 shooting in Bloomington.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.