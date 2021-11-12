 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $518,000

4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $518,000

Custom built home! Park like setting lot. Surrounded by trees, wildlife, nature. The homes exterior has stone and brick accents, custom designed! You will see deer, turkey, fox and birds. Custom rounded doorways, arches and decorative columns. Tri-Valley Schools and beautiful Sherwood Subdivision! Gorgeous travertine flooring in the kitchen and dining room, entry way and bathrooms. Home theatre with a 10 ft screen and surround sound stays. Bar in the basement with daylight windows, Anderson Windows and upgraded insulation means lower utilities. Four zone sound system throughout the house. 16x12 Gazebo on the deck. Beautiful Patio with stone surround basketball court with NBA style hoop. Oversized 3 car garage, stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryer stay. 850 sq ft garage.

