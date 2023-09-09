Incredible two story home in Beecher Trails on a great lot in the cup-de-sac! This home is fresh and fashionable with style and flair. Enter the home and you will be wowed by the 2-story entry. There is a flex room, a huge great room with gas fireplace with blower, large kitchen/dining area with a pantry and island. A nice mudroom/laundry room and 1/2 bath finish off this main floor. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including the owners' suite. The basement is unfinished. This home offers amazing curb appeal and great space with modern and convenient features.
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $485,000
