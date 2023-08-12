Welcome to 405 Raef Rd.!! - Where Home meets 'HOLY COW, THIS PLACE IS AMAZING!' Feast your eyes on this 5-bed, 3.5-bath wonderland nestled in Beecher Trails Subdivision, where it's so cool even the squirrels wear shades. New metal fence? Check. Backyard playground? You betcha! It's a 2022 sensation, perfect for kids and 'adults' who refuse to grow up. But wait, there's more! 2023 just called and it wants you to know about the freshened-up paint party inside, the deck gazebo where unicorns sip tea, a water filter that turns H2O into liquid gold, and a washer & dryer so snazzy, laundry day might become your favorite day. Psst... ever dreamt of no backyard neighbors? Dream no more! Plus, a gas fireplace to make winter feel like a tropical vacation, daylight basement windows for spying on nature, and a 3-car heated garage that'll have your car feeling cozier than a cat in a sunbeam. There's even a finished basement with a bedroom and another full bath - perfect for your in-laws, outlaws, or anyone you want to impress. And did we mention the backyard deck? It's so big, you might need a GPS to find your way back inside. Top it all off with the award-winning Tri-Valley School District just down the road, and you've got yourself a real estate jackpot. So, if you're ready to upgrade your life and start living in the lap of luxury (and maybe a little laughter) then 405 Raef Rd is waiting to give you the tour of a lifetime. Get your 'pinch me, I'm home' dance moves ready!"
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $437,500
