4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $415,000

The well LOVED Litchfield plan, but bigger and better in Beecher Trails! This 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch has an open main floor with an oversized 3 car garage and covered back deck. The owners' suite has a beautiful tiled shower and oversized vanity with two sinks. There is a drop zone and laundry area off of the garage with a pocket door to separate it from the kitchen. The AMAZING finished basement has daylight windows and tons of space. There is a huge family room, a full bath, and a bedroom. This home has stylish interior finishes and great living spaces. Seller has never lived in the home. Builder warranty to be transferred to new owners.