4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $399,900

This beautiful, fresh, and bright 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Beecher Trails has an open main floor with an oversized 3 car garage and fabulous covered back deck. Enter this brand new home and you will be stunned by the spacious living area with 9 foot ceilings. Enjoy evenings in front of the cozy gas fireplace after making dinner in your beautiful kitchen with HGTV coveted navy blue island with quartz countertops. Just off the kitchen a pocket door leads to the convenient laundry area with a closet and drop zone off of the garage. In the main hallway you will find an oversized pantry that is perfect for storing all of your kitchen extras. The owners' suite has a beautiful tiled shower and oversized vanity with two sinks. The AMAZING finished basement has daylight windows and tons of space. There is a huge family room for movie nights and video games, space for ping pong, a pool table, or foosball, a full bath, and a large bedroom. This home has stylish interior finishes and great living spaces inside and out! Seller has never lived in the home. Seller finished the beautiful basement after purchasing. Builder warranty to be transferred to new owners.