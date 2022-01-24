4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $395,000

This well planned 1.5 story home is a perfect addition to Beecher Trails subdivision. Pictures are of a similar home and are NOT this home. Property is currently under construction. The home will have a large family room with beautiful fireplace and lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The kitchen will feature an island, pantry, and generous dinette space. The large main floor laundry room has easy access from the owners' suite which features massive walk-in closet and bath with a tile shower. 3 big bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Plus an oversized 3 car garage.*Photos are from a previous build of a similar floor plan. Agent owned.