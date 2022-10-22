4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $395,000

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1.5 story, heated 3 car garage home provides an impeccable open floor plan. Located in the coveted, blue-ribbon award winning Tri-Valley School district, this home resides in the highly sought after Beecher Trails subdivision! The primary bedroom is on the main floor with an amazing walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom offering a double vanity and waterfall shower. The kitchen provides an open floor plan with a walk-in pantry and eat in dining room that overlooks the back patio. The family room offers vaulted (20+ft) ceilings and a gas fireplace to make the space feel cozy. The family room carpet was updated in 2022 and all carpets have been professionally cleaned. This home offers function for every family with the mudroom/laundry room located right off the kitchen on the main as well as access to and from the garage. The mudroom/laundry room space also provides storage with beautiful built-ins. The main floor plan also includes an office/bonus room with french doors and a large picture window overlooking the front yard. This beautiful family home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs equipped with large closets providing optimal storage. A second-floor full bathroom is very functional providing a double vanity. Finally, is the incredible finished basement. This is a great place to entertain and spend a Sunday afternoon watching football or golf on the 100" + HD projector and grabbing snacks from the custom-built dry bar. The basement also offers a brand new massive full bathroom to align with the functional design of the home. The whole house has been freshly painted. The exterior of the home has a serene back patio that offers privacy with mature landscape. The 25 x 24 patio provides another great space for entertaining. There is a 10x12 Amish built shed on the property that offers additional storage for lawn care equipment. Do not miss your chance to see this incredible "Move in ready" home!