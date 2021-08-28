 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $369,900

Stunning 4 bed 3.5 bath ranch in Cross Creek subdivision. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the 30x10 covered porch with easy access through multiple large sliding doors. Builder upgrades are found throughout the home and include coffered ceilings, Jack and Jill bath, heated bathroom floors, granite countertops and a whole home vac. The 900 sq ft studio apartment above the detached garage also includes granite, washer/dryer, kitchen, A/C and gas heat. The large finished basement built for entertaining is perfect for groups of all sizes and has stayed dry throughout the recent historic rainfall. This property has so much to offer and is sure to impress.

