Remarkable Ranch on 10+ Acres with Private Lake, Pond, Fruit-bearing trees and bushes (Apple, Peach, Cherry, Apricot, Pecan, Hazelnut, Black Raspberry, and Blueberry) Farmhouse decor adorns three living spaces with three fireplaces and modern SS kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Master offers beautiful lake views with a large ensuite that boasts jetted tub, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate shower, plus two additional main-level bedrooms and bath. The spacious walk-out basement offers two additional entertainment areas, plus a bedroom and a third full bath, an oversized utility room, and a massive unfinished storage area with a workbench and cabinets. Basement offers walk-up to the extra deep 2-car garage with half bath; quick access to two outbuildings (one 40'X40' could fit 3 vehicles) both with wood stoves. Geothermal 2010, Generator that also protects outbuildings, and Roof 2011.
4 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
We have final scores from all around the area for Friday's and Saturday's games.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
When The Pantagraph asked readers their recollections of 9/11, several offered the same specific memory: Seeing Air Force One over Central Illinois the afternoon of the attacks. So was this reality or just urban legend?
It was more community service than revenue stream for the McDowell family. Yet, as they step away — at age 60 and after 23 years — they will tell you it is “bittersweet.”
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Proposals for a new Love's truck stop and RV park in northwest Normal are moving forward, now with limitations on the height of the gas station's high-rise sign.
Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.