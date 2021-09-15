4 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $450,000

Remarkable Ranch on 10+ Acres with Private Lake, Pond, Fruit-bearing trees and bushes (Apple, Peach, Cherry, Apricot, Pecan, Hazelnut, Black Raspberry, and Blueberry) Farmhouse decor adorns three living spaces with three fireplaces and modern SS kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Master offers beautiful lake views with a large ensuite that boasts jetted tub, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate shower, plus two additional main-level bedrooms and bath. The spacious walk-out basement offers two additional entertainment areas, plus a bedroom and a third full bath, an oversized utility room, and a massive unfinished storage area with a workbench and cabinets. Basement offers walk-up to the extra deep 2-car garage with half bath; quick access to two outbuildings (one 40'X40' could fit 3 vehicles) both with wood stoves. Geothermal 2010, Generator that also protects outbuildings, and Roof 2011.