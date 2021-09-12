4 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $325,000

Amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Spin Lake on 2.1 ACRES! This home also features a large 4 car heated garage and a swimming pool! Huge master suite, large quartz island, open concept, separate living room and family room area below both with fireplaces, and walkout basement are just a few other things to love about this home! Home has many updates throughout and is getting all new Anderson windows installed. Great Olympia North School District and just a short drive to Bloomington-Normal. This home is very clean, move in ready, and will not last long!