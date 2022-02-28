 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $285,000

Look No More!....A Beautiful property on Spin Lake! Spring is around the corner and it will be full of outside activities on this large, over one acre lot. Enjoy swimming or loading your boat off your new dock (2021) or sitting by the water on your private beach area. Stay warm on the cool nights by the firepit, paver block patio area or snuggle up inside with your wood fireplace. So much fun and recreation is awaiting you to enjoy when you call this place home! Newly updated kitchen (2021) with newer counters/appliances/sink (2016). Some newly painted walls & Kitchen cabinets (2020), New Furnace & A/C, Dishwasher, Kitchen/Hall flooring (2020) are the finishing touches to this amazing home! All information/dates believed to accurate but not warranted.

