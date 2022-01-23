4 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $129,900

Built with the quaint charm of yesteryear but updated to all of the standards of today. This traditional two-story home shows its charm as you pull up in front. The large, covered porch with swing makes for perfect evenings sitting out and enjoying small town living. Located just steps from all your needs, yet still a nice quiet setting. Teh faux stamped tin backsplash really looks the part. Large room sizes throughout. The main floor master bedroom has double closets and updated bath just outside the door. New floor coverings and paint throughout make this home move-in condition. Large yard with firepit plus a 1 1/2 car garage.