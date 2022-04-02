Amazing country property located on over 2.5 acres! Built in 2018, this home features a loaded kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops with contrasting quartz top on island. Delta touch faucet with farm style sink. Samsung black stainless steel appliances throughout. Three total ovens and 5 burner cooktop stove with pot filler faucet. Breathtaking custom 9'x4' fully tiled master shower with built-in seating and shelving, 2 rainfall heads, 2 wands, and 2 other shower heads, along with Bluetooth speaker. 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath. Whole house 9' unfinished basement offers plenty of space to expand your living area with bathroom plumbed in and two egress windows give the potential to add two more bedrooms and one full bath. Pentair water filter and Rinnai tankless water heater. Detached garage is large enough for 4 vehicles and has a side door for mower/toys. Enjoy the country views while relaxing on either one of the two concrete covered porches. One porch has a gas line run for grilling. Cool off in the 40'x20' pool installed in 2019 or soak up the sun on the 20'x12' deck added in 2020. Huge 104' x 34' pole frame building is ideal for raising farm animals. No neighbors within a half mile. Make this country home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $399,900
