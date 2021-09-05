4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $229,900

This 2840 SF ranch sits on 3.64 acres just outside of Colfax. There are 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a huge family room with a fireplace and a large living room with built in bookshelves. The family room down has a bar and a pool table, great area to entertain. Plenty of storage space down also!! HVAC new in 2016. There are many large trees on the property, a patio with a built in grill. The large concrete slab used to be used for a dog run. 200 amp Service. There is plenty of land for an exterior building and room for horses, if that is what you are looking for!