 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $229,900

4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $229,900

This 2840 SF ranch sits on 3.64 acres just outside of Colfax. There are 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a huge family room with a fireplace and a large living room with built in bookshelves. The family room down has a bar and a pool table, great area to entertain. Plenty of storage space down also!! HVAC new in 2016. There are many large trees on the property, a patio with a built in grill. The large concrete slab used to be used for a dog run. 200 amp Service. There is plenty of land for an exterior building and room for horses, if that is what you are looking for!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News