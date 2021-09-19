4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $144,900

In the last three years the house was completely gutted. New water supply lines and waste lines, carpet, the hardwood flooring is topo f the line commercial Shaw. Insulation, drywall, wiring, breaker box, windows, roof, exterior and interior doors, bathrooms and kitchen are tiled. Kitchen cabinets have soft close doors. Granit countertops with a two tier island and all appliances are stainless JennAire. Garage has new electrical and roof, siding and interior walls with extra parking beside the garage. Concrete basement. It is as close to new construction as you are going to get. (Granite backsplash is on back order, but should be in by the he the 11th. New carpet will also be installed, presently rolled up in the living room. Almost half an acre lot.