In the last three years the house was completely gutted. New water supply lines and waste lines, carpet, the hardwood flooring is topo f the line commercial Shaw. Insulation, drywall, wiring, breaker box, windows, roof, exterior and interior doors, bathrooms and kitchen are tiled. Kitchen cabinets have soft close doors. Granit countertops with a two tier island and all appliances are stainless JennAire. Garage has new electrical and roof, siding and interior walls with extra parking beside the garage. Concrete basement. It is as close to new construction as you are going to get. (Granite backsplash is on back order, but should be in by the he the 11th. New carpet will also be installed, presently rolled up in the living room. Almost half an acre lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $144,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
In late 2020, Axel Riordan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy. The disease affects the body's cells, causing symptoms that can include muscle rigidity, seizures and loss of vision.