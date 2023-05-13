You will love this beautiful new construction home in Carlock! This home features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a full finished basement! The first floor has so much to offer, complete with lockers/landing space as you walk in from the garage, 1st floor laundry, family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and a flex room! The second floor features a primary suite, with private bathroom and walk in closet, three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The full finished basement offers two family spaces as well as a fifth bedroom and full bathroom! The backyard features a great covered deck and no backyard neighbors!