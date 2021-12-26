Completely renovated 4 bed 2 full bath home with heated 3 car garage only about 5 miles from Rivian in Unit 5 school District! Renovations include NEW ROOF home and garage 2019, new 200 amp electrical system, completely updated plumbing throughout, carpet, paint, new kitchen and bathrooms (renovated down to the studs!) Huge oversized 3 car garage has its own electrical box, baseboard heating newer garage door opener with 1 remote and lighting at the flip of a switch for the attic space. Huge living room that has a convenient laundry room located in a custom laundry closet that has a Pinterest look to it! Home has a newly poured cement walkways to get to the spacious heated detached 3 car garage! New beautiful covered backyard porch for relaxing and enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Home is being sold "as is" due to the amount of money and work already put into this gorgeous updated home. Come check it out before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $175,000
