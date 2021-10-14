 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath well maintained home in Miller Park. Tons of natural light in front room from the bay window. First floor bedroom and 3 more on the second floor with another full bath. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Off street parking which can accommodate 4 cars. Room in the back to build a garage. Perfect for investment or first time home buyers!

