4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000

Wow! Beautiful Victorian on a corner lot on Bloomington's west side. Talk about curb appeal! This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is filled with old house charm - hardwood floors, original woodwork and hardware. Large kitchen with attached dining room. First floor mudroom and laundry room. All 4 bedrooms and the full bathroom take up the second floor. Large primary bedroom with a 12x9 attached sitting room vaulted to the attic! Full unfinished basement. Priced to sell.

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

