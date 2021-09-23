4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000

Wow! Beautiful Victorian on a corner lot on Bloomington's west side. Talk about curb appeal! This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is filled with old house charm - hardwood floors, original woodwork and hardware. Large kitchen with attached dining room. First floor mudroom and laundry room. All 4 bedrooms and the full bathroom take up the second floor. Large primary bedroom with a 12x9 attached sitting room vaulted to the attic! Full unfinished basement. Priced to sell.