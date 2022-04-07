4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000 Apr 7, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flick: As Rivian integrates itself into Bloomington-Normal ... The latest from Bill Flick: Rivian Automotive has been supporting dozens of Bloomington-Normal businesses with a variety of orders: 7,000 cookies here, 2,000 ice cream sandwiches there ... Watch now: State Farm donates $250K to Western Avenue in honor of Willie Brown State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord and Chief Administrative Officer Mary Schmidt presented a $250,000 check Wednesday to the Western Avenue Community Center in memory of Willie Brown. Two children die after families contacted by DCFS “I think there should be a hefty internal investigation by DCFS into this case,” Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. “And if there were failures, those should be remedied.” Watch now: Lexington's new 'rad pad' Airbnb aims to bring in Route 66 travelers The three-bedroom, one-bathroom, two-story home features 1960s-themed décor and furnishings, complete with a stocked kitchen, laundry and cruiser bicycles. Flick Fact: How much does it take to retire comfortably in Illinois? Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick. $30 million warehouse expansion planned in Normal; Rivian to lease space Rivian Automotive has another expansion in sight. Details: Meet McLean County's rescue dogs — and their volunteer handlers Meet the specially trained dogs — and their volunteer handlers — who make up McLean County Emergency Management Agency’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team. Prosecutors agree to hearings on Bloomington man's innocence claim in 1998 murder Barton M. McNeil is serving a 100-year prison sentence for the murder of his 3-year-old daughter, but his attorneys argue there is evidence that his ex-girlfriend committed the crime. 'Interstate 65 Killer' identified 30 years after homicides Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65. Beer Nuts snags spotlight as senators' snack A beloved Bloomington-Normal snack recently caught some attention on the national political stage.