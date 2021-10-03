Wow! Beautiful Victorian on a corner lot in an established neighborhood near Miller Park. Talk about curb appeal! This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is filled with old house charm - hardwood floors, original woodwork and hardware. Large kitchen with attached dining room. First floor mudroom and laundry room. All 4 bedrooms and the full bathroom take up the second floor. Large primary bedroom with a 12x9 attached sitting room vaulted to the attic! Full unfinished basement. Off-street parking near the side door. Check out what Historic West Bloomington has to offer! Space, charm and great neighborhood at an amazing price!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $92,500
