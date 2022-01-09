Wow! This home is recently updated with a new kitchen, fresh paint, carpet, and remodeled bathroom. The finishes are stylish and classy while keeping the character and charm of this home. The main floor has a spacious dining room, beautifully finished kitchen, a large family room, 2 generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry area. Upstair are 2 additional bedrooms with hardwood floors. The basement is freshly painted and has plenty of room for storage. Water heater was replaced in 2017, roof 2018, windows 2013, kitchen 2021, carpet 2021, and bath 2019. There is a one car detached garage and a large/deep yard. This home has so much to offer at a great price!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $85,000
