4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $849,500

Beautiful new construction all brick ranch home with stone work to complement in coveted Crestwicke Subdivision! Custom cabinets throughout with a large island in the kitchen & quartz countertops throughout. Other features include: Andersen 400 series windows (sandstone exterior), solid core doors, heated tile in masterbath, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace, covered patio in back for entertaining, rear entryway with a custom built locker, spray foam on all walls, freestanding tub in the master, finished basement with bar area, side load 3 car garage, and the list goes on! Construction to begin end of April 2022 and estimated to be completed on the beginning to end of October 2022. There is still have time to customize some of the selections but not a lot of time. Do not delay in making this your home today!