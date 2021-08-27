 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $800,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $800,000

Luxury Living at Sherwood Lake! Stunning in everyway, this 1.5 story Custom Built gem offers stunning attention to detail, high-end finishes, a spectacular open floor plan and a walk-out basement leading to a resort-like backyard that includes an in-ground pool and lake view! 2-story Great Room features a gas fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace! The Gourmet Kitchen is a Chef's DREAM w/ Viking appliances, ample custom cabinetry & sprawling granite counters! The basement boasts a huge family room w/ a 2nd fireplace, wet bar, theater room, full bath & an office! The 1st floor master offers a lighted trey ceiling, private entry onto the Trex deck, a WIC with custom shelving & an an suite bath appointed with a large tiled shower, jetted tub, double vanity and beautiful finishes! TWO home offices (one located on main level and one in the basement). Screened porch overlooking the lake & pool! 1st floor laundry and separate drop zone w/ custom built-ins! 3-car garage! A must see home that is in a prime location with incredible privacy! Tri-Valley Schools!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News