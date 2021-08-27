Luxury Living at Sherwood Lake! Stunning in everyway, this 1.5 story Custom Built gem offers stunning attention to detail, high-end finishes, a spectacular open floor plan and a walk-out basement leading to a resort-like backyard that includes an in-ground pool and lake view! 2-story Great Room features a gas fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace! The Gourmet Kitchen is a Chef's DREAM w/ Viking appliances, ample custom cabinetry & sprawling granite counters! The basement boasts a huge family room w/ a 2nd fireplace, wet bar, theater room, full bath & an office! The 1st floor master offers a lighted trey ceiling, private entry onto the Trex deck, a WIC with custom shelving & an an suite bath appointed with a large tiled shower, jetted tub, double vanity and beautiful finishes! TWO home offices (one located on main level and one in the basement). Screened porch overlooking the lake & pool! 1st floor laundry and separate drop zone w/ custom built-ins! 3-car garage! A must see home that is in a prime location with incredible privacy! Tri-Valley Schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $800,000
-
- Updated
