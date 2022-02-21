Exquisite custom English cottage home built by Charlie Knapp. First floor Master Suite with totally updated bathroom, heated floors and 2 closets. 9Ft Ceilings on main and lower. Plantation shutters throughout, abundance of crown molding and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Mahogany front door with leaded glass. Living Room with stone fireplace and custom built ins. Kitchen has stainless steel high end appliances, Range hood, over and under cabinet lighting and wood mode custom cabinetry w/pullout drawers, adjoining Hearth Room w/gas fireplace. 3 Bedrooms up offer jack and jill bath and 1 with private bath, also includes an additional bonus room, great for home Office. Basement with large Family Room, Exercise Room and half bath. Spacious side load garage with concrete epoxy coated floor, Central Vac, Irrigation, beautiful tree lined yard, manicured patio. AMAZING HOME THROUGHOUT!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $715,000
