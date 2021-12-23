4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900

This is a 4 bedrooms, 2 bath modular home that needs work but has great potential! 1/2 acre lot. Master bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Fireplace in front family room. Large backyard deck. Solid foundation. Large 4 car detached garage(24'x48'). Huge driveway. 2 additional sheds on property. Property is just south of Bloomington Meats. Property is being sold As Is.