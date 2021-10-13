 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $650,000

Beautiful Custom built English Cottage home built by Charlie Knapp. Exquisite craftsmanship thru out, Brazilian Cherry floors on main level, Gourmet kitchen, double JennAir ovens, cooktop with vented hood, Woodmode cabinets, hearth room/railcar siding, custom Mahogany front door w/leaded glass. 1st floor master, Plantation shutters on every window, custom made exterior shutters, lower level partially finished with big family room, 1/2 bath, big exercise room. Box sill's with foam insulation, garage floor redone with EverSeal concrete.

