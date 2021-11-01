4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $641,000

Amazing custom home on a beautiful nearly 2 acre lot in Kings Mill Subdivision with lake access! This one of a kind ranch is open and spacious with 10 foot ceilings, tons of windows, and loads of natural light. The attention to detail will wow you with Craftsman accents and trim throughout the home. The main floor features an office/den with built in bookcases, a large living room with gas or woodburning fireplace and tin ceiling, dining room with wood beamed ceiling, and eat-in kitchen with custom amish cabinets and granite countertops. The owners' suite is upscale and generously sized. Down the hall is a huge pantry, locker space/drop zone, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room. The screened porch and sprawling composite deck overlook the backyard that has enough space for adding an outbuilding. The finished walk-out lower level has a kitchen, a full bath, family room, and 4th bedroom. There is also plenty of unfinished storage space, a huge hobby or exercise room and a storm shelter. The three car garage has plywood sheeting walls and floor drains. This home is absolutely stunning! Lots of extras including...back up generator, geothermal with zoned temperature control, wood and tile flooring throughout most of the house, well thought out wide doors and hallways, outlets in the exterior soffits, and two sump pumps. Every detail has been covered inside and out and offers so much for luxury living!