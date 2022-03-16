4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $625,000

This magnificent one of a kind prairie masterpiece was designed with incredible attention to detail as well as being an environmentally conscience home. Stunning great room features a concrete fireplace designed by local artist Dan Nardi, 16' ceilings and amazing lake views of the lake at Tipton Park off your outdoor covered balcony. Professionally designed Chef's kitchen features soapstone counters and tons of prep space. HUGE walk in pantry allows for tons of dry storage. Main floor laundry with lake views. Relax in front of the fireplace in your master retreat while pampering yourself in your zero entry steam shower complete with aroma therapy. Heated tile floors and walk in closet with custom organizers. Expansive lower level with 2 additional bedrooms including a princess suite, wetbar, surround sound theatre area and storage. Expansive Oversized 3+ car garage with heated floor. Geothermal heating & cooling, lawn irrigation, 3 fireplaces, zoned audio inside and out...as well as additional custom amenities thoughout. Lower level carpet brand new and new paint throughout most of the home. A spectacular home like this is indeed a rare find!