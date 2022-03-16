This magnificent one of a kind prairie masterpiece was designed with incredible attention to detail as well as being an environmentally conscience home. Stunning great room features a concrete fireplace designed by local artist Dan Nardi, 16' ceilings and amazing lake views of the lake at Tipton Park off your outdoor covered balcony. Professionally designed Chef's kitchen features soapstone counters and tons of prep space. HUGE walk in pantry allows for tons of dry storage. Main floor laundry with lake views. Relax in front of the fireplace in your master retreat while pampering yourself in your zero entry steam shower complete with aroma therapy. Heated tile floors and walk in closet with custom organizers. Expansive lower level with 2 additional bedrooms including a princess suite, wetbar, surround sound theatre area and storage. Expansive Oversized 3+ car garage with heated floor. Geothermal heating & cooling, lawn irrigation, 3 fireplaces, zoned audio inside and out...as well as additional custom amenities thoughout. Lower level carpet brand new and new paint throughout most of the home. A spectacular home like this is indeed a rare find!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $625,000
A traffic stop in Bloomington led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman, prosecutors said.
Authorities named a Houston man, plus a 6-year-old boy and a woman, both of Bloomington, as those killed in Tuesday's shooting.
Police are investigating after a smoking accessories shop was robbed of merchandise late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.
McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators.
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Chenoa woman killed Monday morning in a crash in rural McLean County.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.
At a meeting that lasted past 1:30 a.m., the McLean County Unit 5 school board voted to move forward with budget cuts affecting dozens of positions, but spare the fifth grade instrumental music programs.
The Bloomington Police Department on Friday said their preliminary investigation suggests that a Texas man fatally shot his son and spouse Tuesday in southeast Bloomington before ending his own life.
Gun charges have been filed against a Champaign man.