WOW, AMAZING-- ALL Brick, 4 bedrooms (3 up, 1 down), 3 full baths RANCH home with fully finished basement, 2.5 car garage (your golf cart will fit) on a DOUBLE lot in Crestwicke County Club with a INDOOR resort quality style POOL! Enjoy over 7,000 SF of beatifully finished space year round with friends and family! 2021-2022 updates include- All flooring, all lighting, doors on first floor, windows throughout house AND pool room, new roof around shingled portion of pool room area, tankless water heater, custom Creative Kitchen with quartz countertop, soft close drawers, down draft range, drawer microwave and other stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated bathrooms on first floor (vanities, toilets and showers) master custom tiled. Basement- ceilings raised to 9', 4th bedroom added with egress) updated full bath and huge designated laundry room area. Pool room features a 51' heated pool with two lap lanes. Hot tub has new pump, filter and jets! Pool cartridge filter system. Refinished wet bar area with new quartz counter tops.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,900
Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan announced Dan Muller is being fired as Illinois State's head basketball coach at the end of the season.
Jordyn H. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood of Bloomington.
Bloomington police need help finding a missing 7-month-old girl.
With Dan Muller out as Illinois State head men's basketball coach at season's end, here's a look at some names ISU could consider as its next coach:
A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 1:50 a.m. Saturday to a fight in the 1600 block of West Olive Street.
Brian Jones to take over as Illinois State's interim head basketball coach for rest of season as MVC coaches react to Dan Muller being fired.
The three were arrested at a Bloomington hotel, authorities said.
Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash.
3 Central Illinois school districts named in COVID-19 lawsuit; Unit 5 board to consider mask-optional plan
The complaint includes similar allegations to a suit filed in Sangamon County by Thomas DeVore representing dozens of teachers across the state, an attorney said.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a Friday night crash in rural Livingston County, authorities said.