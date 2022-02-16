4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,900

WOW, AMAZING-- ALL Brick, 4 bedrooms (3 up, 1 down), 3 full baths RANCH home with fully finished basement, 2.5 car garage (your golf cart will fit) on a DOUBLE lot in Crestwicke County Club with a INDOOR resort quality style POOL! Enjoy over 7,000 SF of beatifully finished space year round with friends and family! 2021-2022 updates include- All flooring, all lighting, doors on first floor, windows throughout house AND pool room, new roof around shingled portion of pool room area, tankless water heater, custom Creative Kitchen with quartz countertop, soft close drawers, down draft range, drawer microwave and other stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated bathrooms on first floor (vanities, toilets and showers) master custom tiled. Basement- ceilings raised to 9', 4th bedroom added with egress) updated full bath and huge designated laundry room area. Pool room features a 51' heated pool with two lap lanes. Hot tub has new pump, filter and jets! Pool cartridge filter system. Refinished wet bar area with new quartz counter tops.