Pristine 1.5 story on oversized cul-de-sac lot in Eagle View Estates. SIX bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Functional open floor plan, with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Large eat in kitchen with custom cabinetry, SS appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops and island with seating. Two story great room with gas fireplace, elegant dining room, walk in laundry room, and custom built in lockers. Main level primary suite with gorgeous hardwood flooring, walk in closet, and spa inspired primary bathroom. Three additional bedrooms on the second level and a full bathroom. Full finished basement with large open family room, wet bar, and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Oversize and tree-lined, fenced in yard with a custom covered patio- that makes the perfect spot for entertaining or relaxing. Three zoned HVAC system, Ethernet installed, playground stays. House had a 10 year transferable warranty on siding, windows and doors when it was built in Oct 2016 (so roughly 3 yrs left), and a 20 year transferable warranty on structural support (so roughly 13 years left) *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,900
