Welcome to an "old house lovers" dream! The 1928 Home has been lovingly restored but has maintained its charm while being brought up-to-date for today's standard of living. The home features 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The bedroom above the garage has its own separate staircase and entrance. The first floor features beautiful paneling, woodwork, vaulted and beamed ceiling's, solid copper windows and sensational flooring throughout. The updated kitchen and new Butler's pantry are a welcome surprise with its abundant cabinetry and stackable washer/dryer closet. The walkout basement has a full wet bar, an additional laundry area, full bathroom, gas fireplace and lots of storage space. If you love old houses, you won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
State law enforcement officials told The Pantagraph on Sunday that DNA backlogs did not slow down confirmation of the body found in the Illinois River last month as Jelani Day.
BLOOMINGTON — A crash Monday afternoon caused downed power lines at Wylie and Valley View drives.
Four staff members and 17 students at the elementary school currently are testing positive for COVID-19, and districtwide, more than 75 people are in quarantine.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon said at the press conference that there were “issues” with DNA testing.
A storm spotter reported seeing a twister cross the freeway near Alexander.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
The company broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility.