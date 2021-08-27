4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,000

This is truly one of a kind all Brick Ranch overlooking the 5th Fairway at Crestwicke Country Club. The spacious Covered Back Porch with Outdoor Kitchen & Fireplace is great for entertaining! Main floor features a large Family Room & nicely appointed Kitchen with Island & Snack Bar. Custom Cabinets throughout, Walk-In Pantry, Wine Pantry, first floor Laundry Room, huge Master Suite and also a Study or 5th Bedroom. Lower Level Features another large Family Room, Wet Bar/Kitchenette, 3 Bedrooms with a Jack & Jill Bath. A good sized Exercise Room, another Full Bath with Steam Shower & Sauna and a 2nd Laundry. The oversized 2 Car Garage is heated with with a floor drain. There is a separate Golf Cart Door. Geothermal Heating & Cooling, 2 Water Heaters, Generator, and Distributed Audio. This house is truly unique and has many quality features throughout to include Hickory flooring. Please look at the beautiful pictures to appreciate this Ace of a house on the Golf course.