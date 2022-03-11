WOW, AMAZING-- ALL Brick, 4 bedrooms (3 up, 1 down), 3 full baths RANCH home with fully finished basement, 2.5 car garage (your golf cart will fit) on a DOUBLE lot in Crestwicke County Club with a INDOOR resort quality style POOL! Enjoy over 7,000 SF of beatifully finished space year round with friends and family! 2021-2022 updates include- All flooring, all lighting, doors on first floor, windows throughout house AND pool room, new roof around shingled portion, of pool room area, entire exterior brick painted, spacious deck painted. Kitchen fully remodeled and re-designed. NEW kithcne cabnetry, soft close drawers with quartz countertop, modern backsplash, down draft range, drawer microwave and other stainless steel appliances. New sink, garbage disposal, recessed and pendant lighting. Fully renovated bathrooms on first floor (vanities, toilets and showers) master custom tiled shower with two shower heads and a sprayer. New tile floors, drywall and recessed lighting. Basement- ceilings raised to 9', (4th bedroom added with egress) updated full bath and created a huge designated laundry room area. Fresh paint, carpet and lighting in the lower level. Pool room features a 51' heated pool with two lap lanes. Hot tub has new pump, filter and jets! New pool filter system. Dehumidification system has a new compressor, blower and belts. Entire pool room walls were repainted and brick was whitewashed. Refinished wet bar area with painted cabinets, new pulls, new quartz counter tops and new bar sink. New garage door opener and door. New sump pump. Brand new tankless water heater. Furance and AC for the house are estimated to be approximately 7 years old. Professional landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000
