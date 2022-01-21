4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000

Don't miss your opportunity to call this GEM "Home". The main floor features a Beautiful updated custom gourmet kitchen with a large center island, ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, stained bleach driftwood oak floors. Updated coffee bar. Open floor plan. You will fall in love with the SPACIOUS Master Bedroom. 22x24 Master Bedroom with en suite. The Master Bathroom has been completely remodeled with a walk in shower, free standing tub, double vanities and sizable walk-in closet. Finished basement with a possible 5th bedroom (No egress window), Family room and workout room featuring a LARGE steam room. Gorgeous curb appeal, gated community, vaulted screened porch off the large main deck overlooking a meticulously maintained yard and an additional 5 acres of common ground. (No direct backyard neighbors). Updates include: Roof 2015, HVAC 2015, 2 Newer Water Heaters. Recently remodeled kitchen, 3 bathroom remodels, updated coffee bar, new cabinets in laundry room, and some new paint. Homes like this do not come around often!! Showings will begin Friday, 1/21.