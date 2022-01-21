Don't miss your opportunity to call this GEM "Home". The main floor features a Beautiful updated custom gourmet kitchen with a large center island, ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, stained bleach driftwood oak floors. Updated coffee bar. Open floor plan. You will fall in love with the SPACIOUS Master Bedroom. 22x24 Master Bedroom with en suite. The Master Bathroom has been completely remodeled with a walk in shower, free standing tub, double vanities and sizable walk-in closet. Finished basement with a possible 5th bedroom (No egress window), Family room and workout room featuring a LARGE steam room. Gorgeous curb appeal, gated community, vaulted screened porch off the large main deck overlooking a meticulously maintained yard and an additional 5 acres of common ground. (No direct backyard neighbors). Updates include: Roof 2015, HVAC 2015, 2 Newer Water Heaters. Recently remodeled kitchen, 3 bathroom remodels, updated coffee bar, new cabinets in laundry room, and some new paint. Homes like this do not come around often!! Showings will begin Friday, 1/21.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington police are planning to install 10 automatic license plate readers throughout the city, but some citizens are questioning the new technology.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
It happened in the 900 block of West Front Street.
Normal police officers say 17 shell casings were found at the scene on Lindell Drive.
Officers were called at about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Towanda Avenue and East Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley presented a proposal to the school board Wednesday night that would replace 12 late start days with seven half days for student attendance.
Complaints about long-term care in Illinois are usually dismissed. One woman’s case sheds light on how system works.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.