4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $569,000

Welcome to an "old house lovers" dream! The 1928 Home has been lovingly restored but has maintained its charm while being brought up-to-date for today's standard of living. The home features 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The bedroom above the garage has its own separate staircase and entrance. The first floor features beautiful paneling, woodwork, vaulted and beamed ceiling's, solid copper windows and sensational flooring throughout. The updated kitchen and new Butler's pantry are a welcome surprise with its abundant cabinetry and stackable washer/dryer closet. The walkout basement has a full wet bar, an additional laundry area, full bathroom, gas fireplace and lots of storage space. If you love old houses, you won't want to miss this one!