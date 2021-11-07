Welcome to an "old house lovers" dream! The 1928 Home has been lovingly restored but has maintained its charm while being brought up-to-date for today's standard of living. The home features 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The bedroom above the garage has its own separate staircase and entrance. The first floor features beautiful paneling, woodwork, vaulted and beamed ceiling's, solid copper windows and sensational flooring throughout. The updated kitchen and new Butler's pantry are a welcome surprise with its abundant cabinetry and stackable washer/dryer closet. The walkout basement has a full wet bar, an additional laundry area, full bathroom, gas fireplace and lots of storage space. If you love old houses, you won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $569,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Normal man is accused by authorities of unlawfully possessing a gun and drugs Sunday at a downtown Bloomington bar.
We'll update second-round playoff scores from around the state until they're all finals.
An East St. Louis mother has been charged in St. Clair County in the deaths of her five children in an apartment fire in August, according to online court records.
Two weeks ago, an optimistic Gov. J.B. Pritzker floated the idea of lifting much of his mask mandate by the holidays.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Initial reports indicate a man was shot late Thursday night just east of downtown Bloomington.
Check out the second-round playoff matchups here:
A court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon in Woodford County for six McLean County Unit 5 employees who filed a lawsuit last week against the district's Board of Education over the mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly.
Rivian and the town of Normal are under the national spotlight today.
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.