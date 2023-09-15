Have you always wanted a pool or pond for your backyard view? Look no more, you can have both! Imagine a morning or evening looking out to this gorgeous view of the pool and pond! Enjoy the walkout basement that features a full bar and leads out to a fire pit, concrete patio and pool. The basement features a family room, 1 bath, a fifth bedroom and a theatre room/optional, with a sauna that remains. New roof in 2022. AC and furnace are 15 years old. The kitchen has granite tops with a huge island and tons of counter space. Laundry is on the main level. Pool equipment: Heater in 2020, new pump in 2021, salt generator in 2022. The pool cover is five years old. Pool cleaner is just a year old. Lawn sprinkler system semi fenced. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have a wonderful view of the lake!