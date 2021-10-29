4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $530,000

Feast your eyes on this beautifully restored 1914 home designed by the renowned Arthur Pillsbury, sitting on a large corner lot in the beautiful Davis Addition. The home features FOUR fully finished levels, restored with homage to the original architecture and design. Major 2021 upgrades include TWO new HVAC units, new plumbing and electric in many areas, new exterior paint, fireplace rehab (inside and out), radon mitigation system, interconnected smoke detectors, refinished deck and SO MUCH MORE. With nearly 5,000 sq ft of FINISHED space, the home has plenty of room to spread out with a large living room, large sunroom/playroom, 2 additional living areas, 2 dining, 4 bedrooms, a large office and second floor laundry. With the Bloomington Country Club a stone's throw away, you may choose to park your golf cart in one of the 4 attached garage spaces! There are 3 full and 3 half bathrooms, all completely renovated. The main levels boast refinished original hardwood floors, a stunning staircase, restored built-ins and original french doors throughout. No detail was overlooked in the massive, vaulted kitchen, fully renovated top to bottom. With an abundance of custom cabinetry, an oversized island, large breakfast nook, walk-in pantry and sliders providing access to the large backyard deck, the space is perfect for entertaining. The primary suite delivers on charm and comfort. Owners will enjoy a spacious bedroom featuring refinished original built-ins and an attached "sleeping porch" that may act as a library, nursery, studio, extra closet space - you decide! The attached bath will pamper you with heated floors, a large walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The finished attic is the "cherry on top" with a seamless combination of vintage charm and new construction, bath, and living area. This special home is a must-see! All improvements were executed with integrity, care, and thoughtful attention to detail. Building, electric, and plumbing permits have been secured from the City of Bloomington.