Welcome to this exceptional home in Brookridge Estates with Unit 5 schools. Hardwood flooring flows through the entry, dining, and kitchen. Enjoy the coffered ceiling in the dining room and the beautiful 2-story great room with a fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, backsplash, and counters, and features recessed lighting, a double oven, and a walk-in pantry. First floor laundry room. The 4-seasons room/sunroom leads to a spacious Trex deck and with a fenced backyard. The first floor offers a spacious primary suite with dual sinks, whirlpool tub, and walk-in shower. Upstairs, there's a catwalk, bedroom with en-suite, and two other bedrooms sharing a "jack & jill" bathroom. The finished basement includes a family room, wet bar, office, gaming space with a pool table that stays and fifth bedroom. The home also has a heated 3-car garage. Notable dates: Garage heater 2014, microwave 2020, garage door opener 2021, AC furnace 2020, Radon mitigation in the home, Dual washer dryer hookups. Pool table and 2 sets of washer and dryer stay.