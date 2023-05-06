Dream Home Alert! Custom-Built 2-Story with NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS in East Bloomington's coveted Eagle View Estates! Deserving of the cover for HGTV Magazine, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath gem shows like a model! The 2-story foyer is sure to impress with its light and airy vibe, custom trim, shiplap accent walls, view of the large dining room with coffer/beamed ceiling and rich hardwood that flows through the entire first floor! The open floor plan includes the spacious family room appointed with a gorgeous gas fireplace with stone surround and custom flanking built-ins. The family room flows effortlessly into the luxurious gourmet kitchen with a sprawling island/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry with a double row of upper cabinets, backsplash, granite counters, pantry closet & a high-end stainless appliance package. The main level also includes a powder room and a charming row of custom built-ins located in the drop zone off the 3-car garage. The laundry is located on the 2nd floor along with a full bath in the hall and four bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The master is enormous and offers a cathedral ceiling, WIC & en suite bath appointed with a double vanity, skylight and a luxury shower with dual shower heads and rain shower! The finished basement offers 9' ceilings and a beautiful layout that includes a rec room with wet bar w/ bar seating, a family room with an additional seating/bar area, built-ins and shiplap wall, a full bath & the 5th bedroom with egress window. The back covered patio makes outdoor entertaining a breeze and the gorgeous view with vast greenspace is an oasis! This home is a dream come true!