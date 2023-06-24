Spacious 5 bedroom 2-story in Brookridge Estates with a finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a lovely open floor plan & an abundance of natural light. The eat-in gourmet kitchen offers a large pantry, stainless steel appliances, (including a high capacity hood vent), island, quartz counters & tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to the sprawling family room with contemporary gas fireplace. Mudroom/Drop Zone off the 3 car garage with beautiful built-in cubbies. Master bedroom includes step ceiling, spacious walk-in closet with custom shelving organizers and an en suite bath with a large tiled shower, free standing soaker tub, double vanity and a private water closet. Additional 2nd floor bedrooms ALL have walk in closets! 2nd floor laundry. Finished basement with large rec room, bedroom, and full bathroom. The basement also offers plenty of room for storage. A must see home that is priced to sell! NOTE: Builders will add sod to the front yard before closing & front exterior photo has virtual sod.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $524,900
