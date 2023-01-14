Wow! "The Shalimar Plan" 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Brookridge Estates! Curb appeal with modern farmhouse look. Superb open feel has elevated ceilings, large kitchen, unique focal staircase, plant ledge, grand foyer, and awesome stairway that overlooks foyer. Main floor has flex room, family room, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets as well as the laundry with a nice drop zone and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms with generous sized closets, and a well appointed master and beautiful master bath. This home has an enlarged 3-car Garage, 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Developing story: State Farm said it will outsource information technology services to HCLTech, an IT company based in India.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
A 43-year-old Bloomington man was arrested Friday on several domestic battery charges.
Pokeworks has permanently closed its doors after over two years of service in Bloomington.
Owners of Skate ‘N’ Place in Bloomington have announced the upcoming closure of the 50-year-old business.
Julie Harris is described as a person who is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, has brown hair and wears glasses.
Sullivan: How a missed call in Illinois’ loss to Michigan may have led to the most lopsided national title game ever
Let's talk about an uncalled penalty on an illegal pick play by Michigan at the tail end of its Nov. 19 game against Illinois.
A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker called it "political grandstanding at its worst."
With help from the Illinois Conservation Police and Miller Park Zoo, the animal has been captured and is under the zoo's care. Officials are investigating where the animal came from.
The site of a derelict Bloomington home could be the location of Habitat for Humanity's next project. Details: