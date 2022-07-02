4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $469,900

Beautiful 3 year old home with 5 Bedroom 3 and 1/2 Baths located in Royal Links Sub. Beautiful bright entry with side staircase and open to gorgeous trimmed out Dining Room, Handcrafted Amish white kitchen cabinets, Center island eating bar, 2 pantries, Stainless appliances and range hood, tiled backsplash and quartz countertops. Abundance of windows, Spacious Family Room with custom floating shelves around the gas fireplace. Hardwood-handcrafted aged Acacia floors throughout the main level. First floor mudroom with built in lockers. Wonderful Master Suite with crown molding, walk in closet, lovely bath with gray vanities, whirlpool tub and tiled surround shower. 2nd floor laundry, 3 large bedrooms, 2 with walk in closets. Finished basement offers a large Family Room, Recreation space, Bedroom, full bath and storage room. Backyard with pergola over patio and a custom built Trellis across the back of property. 9ft ceilings.