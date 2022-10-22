4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $469,900

Must See! New Construction by Jason Stephens of Stephens Homes. Walk in through a stunning 8 foot front door into the entry highlighting the formal dining room and/or office with custom millwork. The open great room, breakfast area and kitchen is the perfect combination of space for day-to-day living as well as entertaining. Beautiful finishes and design elements throughout including custom trim work. Hardwood floors in the first floor. Well appointed kitchen with large custom island. Dove white cabinets with a custom stained island. Beautiful quarts counter tops with tiled backsplash. This is truly an Instagram worthy home with all the custom features and butler's pantry!! Additional walk-in pantry too. Large laundry room and a picture perfect custom locker system with window bench. Upstairs, the primary suite feels warm and cozy with neutral carpeting and boasts an attached full bath and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. Take advantage of the additional living space in the basement featuring a spacious family/rec room, fifth bedroom and a full bath. This home has everything you could need and every space has been designed with comfort and elegance in mind. Broker interest. 10/15/22 completion. See more of Stephens Homes work on Instagram @stephens-homes